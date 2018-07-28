“The feeling has been nice,” he said. “I have been seeing the four-star guys that have been committing and I can see the talent that they’re getting out here. I know the quarterback, KJ Jefferson , is good and I think this is a special group with a chance to really do something good.”

The rising Pflugerville, Texas, defensive back had plans to make another stop at SMU this weekend on his way back from Fayetteville, but that plan is on ice after making his commitment to the Razorbacks on his visit for the Woo PigNic . He became the fourth commit in the last week, joining four-stars Collin Clay , Eric Gregory and Zach Zimos .

Myles Brooks came up to Arkansas this week with the idea of keeping an open mind when it came to his recruitment, but after a few days on The Hill, he saw everything he needed to make up his mind about things.

Brooks at least had it in the back of his mind that a commitment could be in the cards while he was up for his visit – the first that he’s taken to Arkansas – and confirmed the Razorbacks were the top team in his recruitment earlier this week. After getting eyes on the campus, facility and spending some time with the staff, his expectations were more than met.

“On Thursday Coach (Mark) Smith gave me a little sneak-peek,” he said. “I got to take a look at the weight room and indoor facility, talk to some of the other coaches and see the locker room and players’ lounge. It was an unbelievable feeling.

“This was my first time at an SEC school and it was more than I expected. I feel like I get along with Coach Smith very well – he understands me as a person, how I react to things – and my parents like him and have enjoyed talking to him too.”

When it came to recruiting Brooks, Smith made him a top priority. Their relationship, as well as the one that he's built with safeties coach Ron Cooper was what kept him on top of the staff's recruiting board.

Brooks has the size, length and range to be an intimidating safety, but also has the toughness and agility to man-up on receivers at cornerback. His versatility is what attracted the staff most to him and Brooks said that he is looking forward to getting to work wherever they want to put him on the field.

“They said that they were going to move me around,” he said. “Coach Smith said that I would mostly be with him, but [Cooper] said that he could move me back sometimes, too. I played safety my sophomore year when they started recruiting me at SMU, so I feel like they have a pretty good idea of how I can help them.”

After a brief commitment to Baylor, other teams moved to recruit Brooks – Arkansas and Ole Miss being the two biggest programs to get involved – but his connection to the Razorbacks staff had already been well-established and that was a heavy motivator in his most recent commitment.

“With Baylor I kind of rushed my decision and when they didn’t chase me after my de-commitment, I think we both moved on,” he said. “I had to take some time to ease off of things, but now that I’ve made this decision, I’m ready for that to be it.”