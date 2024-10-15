Advertisement

in other news

Three-Point Stance: QB1 race, LSU playoff odds, SMU recruiting success

Three-Point Stance: QB1 race, LSU playoff odds, SMU recruiting success

LSU is 5-1 midway through the season and undefeated in SEC play.

 • Marshall Levenson
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?

West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?

Five-star running back Jordon Davison could be the next 1,000-yard rusher at Oregon.

 • Adam Gorney
Four-star DL Isaiah Campbell ready for official visits to Tennessee, UNC

Four-star DL Isaiah Campbell ready for official visits to Tennessee, UNC

More on Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina pushing for four-star DL Isaiah Campbell

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Rankings Rewind: Current NFL and college stars as recruits

Rankings Rewind: Current NFL and college stars as recruits

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

 • Adam Friedman
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Five-star Javion Hilson, who was once committed to Florida State, will be visiting Texas this weekend.

 • Adam Gorney

in other news

Three-Point Stance: QB1 race, LSU playoff odds, SMU recruiting success

Three-Point Stance: QB1 race, LSU playoff odds, SMU recruiting success

LSU is 5-1 midway through the season and undefeated in SEC play.

 • Marshall Levenson
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?

West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?

Five-star running back Jordon Davison could be the next 1,000-yard rusher at Oregon.

 • Adam Gorney
Four-star DL Isaiah Campbell ready for official visits to Tennessee, UNC

Four-star DL Isaiah Campbell ready for official visits to Tennessee, UNC

More on Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina pushing for four-star DL Isaiah Campbell

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Published Oct 15, 2024
Multiple teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley
Sam Spiegelman
Rivals.com Video
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Sam Spiegelman says LSU, Georgia, Auburn, and Colorado are in the mix for Florida State wide receiver commit CJ Wiley.

Advertisement
Advertisement