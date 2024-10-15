Multiple teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley

in other news
Three-Point Stance: QB1 race, LSU playoff odds, SMU recruiting success
LSU is 5-1 midway through the season and undefeated in SEC play.
West Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
Five-star running back Jordon Davison could be the next 1,000-yard rusher at Oregon.
Four-star DL Isaiah Campbell ready for official visits to Tennessee, UNC
More on Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina pushing for four-star DL Isaiah Campbell
Rankings Rewind: Current NFL and college stars as recruits
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend
Five-star Javion Hilson, who was once committed to Florida State, will be visiting Texas this weekend.
Sam Spiegelman says LSU, Georgia, Auburn, and Colorado are in the mix for Florida State wide receiver commit CJ Wiley.