Morris is a Vol: "My heart has always been with Tennessee"
What a battle it has been for Rivals 100 offensive tackle Wanya Morris.
Over the past six weeks, Auburn and Tennessee went head-to-head for the No. 19 prospect in the 2019 class and on Tuesday evening, Morris announced he is a Vol.
It was not an easy decision for the 6-foot-6, 285 pounder out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson and he breaks his decision down for you here.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Auburn and Tennessee are very similar programs to me, but after thinking about it and talking with my mom about it, I deciding to be part of the re-building process at Tennessee," said Morris.
"I first told the Tennessee coaching staff that I was committed about a month ago, but then I visited Auburn a couple of times and things got tough. I did go back and forth, but I told Tennessee's coaches again on April 23 and that was it.
"I made my final decision April 23. That is when I knew it was going to be Tennessee. I had went back and forth up to that date. I am set now. I am done with recruiting now. It feels good to have this decision behind me. It is a like a lot of stress has come off my shoulders.
"The fans are crazy at Tennessee and I love that. The atmosphere is great and it is going to be even better. Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt is really going to change things around there and I will be a part of it.
"This class could be amazing. I am going to help recruit the best I can, but it will mainly be the coaches. The staff is great, they are men of their word and we will get a good class. I think it could be great and if it is, things could turn around quickly at Tennessee.
"The opportunity to go in there and play was a factor, but I felt I would have played anywhere I went. I work hard and being able to help Tennessee is big is nice, but I just went with my heart. My heart has always been with Tennessee. I am so happy to be done with the process.
"This recruiting process makes us grow up too fast. This is a grown-up decision and it weighed on me a lot. I put a lot of prayer and thought into this and I am a Vol. I want to get to Tennessee and make history."
RIVALS REACTION: What a get this is for Jeremy Pruitt. This is his top commitment so far and he will look to build off this. Morris has the ability to go in and contribute early. He has grown so much as a player over the last year and his ceiling is high. He is an athletic lineman with good feet and he still has room to grow. Do not expect Auburn to go away here, but Morris says his heart is in Knoxville, so that is a good sign for the Vols.