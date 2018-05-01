It was not an easy decision for the 6-foot-6, 285 pounder out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson and he breaks his decision down for you here.

Over the past six weeks, Auburn and Tennessee went head-to-head for the No. 19 prospect in the 2019 class and on Tuesday evening, Morris announced he is a Vol.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Auburn and Tennessee are very similar programs to me, but after thinking about it and talking with my mom about it, I deciding to be part of the re-building process at Tennessee," said Morris.

"I first told the Tennessee coaching staff that I was committed about a month ago, but then I visited Auburn a couple of times and things got tough. I did go back and forth, but I told Tennessee's coaches again on April 23 and that was it.

"I made my final decision April 23. That is when I knew it was going to be Tennessee. I had went back and forth up to that date. I am set now. I am done with recruiting now. It feels good to have this decision behind me. It is a like a lot of stress has come off my shoulders.

"The fans are crazy at Tennessee and I love that. The atmosphere is great and it is going to be even better. Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt is really going to change things around there and I will be a part of it.

"This class could be amazing. I am going to help recruit the best I can, but it will mainly be the coaches. The staff is great, they are men of their word and we will get a good class. I think it could be great and if it is, things could turn around quickly at Tennessee.

"The opportunity to go in there and play was a factor, but I felt I would have played anywhere I went. I work hard and being able to help Tennessee is big is nice, but I just went with my heart. My heart has always been with Tennessee. I am so happy to be done with the process.

"This recruiting process makes us grow up too fast. This is a grown-up decision and it weighed on me a lot. I put a lot of prayer and thought into this and I am a Vol. I want to get to Tennessee and make history."