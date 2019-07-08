When St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic athlete Mookie Cooper committed to Texas in February, the opportunity for schools like Ohio State to add the explosive offensive weapon looked over. However, Cooper stepped re-opened his recruitment a few weeks later and Ohio State took advantage of its second chance with the Rivals100 prospect.

WHAT HAPPENED

After revealing in June at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas that his top five was really more like a top two, Cooper continued to accelerate the timeline for his decision. Last week the four-star prospect revealed that his announcement was only days away. That announcement came on Monday, when Cooper posted a commitment video to his Twitter account. Schools like Illinois, Texas and USC were in-play, but it was Ohio State that came away with his commitment.

IN HIS WORDS

“It’s just the opportunity to go play and be around great coaches. Coach (Brian) Hartline has been in the NFL and knows his stuff. Then, just being around NFL (caliber) DBs every day, I just feel that’s the best place for me to become great.

“Also, I liked their ‘Real Life Wednesday’ program too. Just the opportunity to get involved in the business world outside of football. That was something different that I didn’t see too much from other schools.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Once Cooper acknowledged that he was zeroing in on one school, the buzz that Ohio State was that school started to build. He hinted at a late-July visit to one school that would reveal what he was thinking when he was at the Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta last month. That trip was going to Ohio State, and Cooper confirmed on Monday he will be in Columbus the weekend of July 26. This commitment was likely hastened by the commitment of Muskegon, Mich., athlete Cameron Martinez to Ohio State last week, which gave the Buckeyes four commits in this 2020 class at the receiver position. Both Cooper and Martinez possess similar skill sets in that they can play the slot or h-back role in Ohio State’s offense.