Missouri making a strong run at four-star Omar Cooper Jr.
Missouri extended an offer to Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North 2022 wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., just over a month ago. The Tigers would like to keep their string of four-star additions from th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news