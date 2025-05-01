Mississippi State lands commitment from four-star QB Brodie McWhorter

Jeff Lebby has reeled in his 2026 quarterback.

Mississippi State netted a commitment from four-star QB Brodie McWhorter, who picked the Bulldogs over Indiana and Colorado on Thursday.

McWhorter was on campus in January, in March, and in April as he moves closer to the finish line of this recruiting process.

"Coach Lebby and the staff here are my guys. It's just the family vibes ... they are a great fit for me," McWhorter, the No. 15-rated passer in the Rivals250, detailed. "Relationships are one thing a quarterback should look for in a school. It’s huge."

"Mississippi State has everything I'm looking for in a school," he continued. "Coach Lebby definitely has the program in the direction it should be ... When we sat down to talk ball, they had a whole preparation and development plan they laid out for me from when my first day on campus would be."