Mississippi State commit Marks talks status, upcoming visits
If Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State want to hang on to four-star running back Jo'Quavious Marks, they will have to continue to work and hold off some other top programs.Wisconsin hosted Marks for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news