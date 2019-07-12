Class of 2020 Florida linebacker Andy Garcia has been a busy man this offseason, taking visits to programs all over the country while also competing his share of elite 7-on-7 and camp events. At each turn, Garcia has competed, in an effort to help bolster his recruiting profile. Now, with his fair share of offers and his senior season right around the corner, Garcia is honing in on a few options, one of which is Minnesota. Rivals.com recently caught up with Garcia to talk about the Gophers and where they stand in his recruitment.

"I would say right now the school that is recruiting me the hardest is Minnesota. Other than that, there are some other schools like FIU that are really on top of me, they want me bad. I would say Syracuse and Vanderbilt, too. But I like Minnesota the most out of all of those."

Minnesota: "That's a school that has made me a priority and I'm one of the top guys that they're going after. The relationship that I have with Coach Fleck and Coach Chance, who graduated from my high school. We do a good job of staying connected and building that relationship. I know they have a rule that once you commit you can't take other visits and I feel like that's a fair rule because a lot of kids commit and flip and that's not how it should be. I'm still in talks with them about an official visit. I didn't want to miss any summer workouts with my high school team so I couldn't take an early one. If I do, it will be during the season probably my bye week."

Message from Minnesota coaches: "What they told me is I'm the type of guy they're looking for. Everything I do is elite, I attack everything with a full head of steam, fully motivated. The Big 10 offers something that other conference don't have and that's academics. Academically they're sound and they're in a great city with a great fan base. When I first got to the visit I met with Coach Fleck and we sat and talked for an hour. We talked about football and everything in life. I see myself learning a lot from that guy as a player and as a man. A coach like that I could see myself playing for."

Other visits: "I might do Florida's camp, I did that last year and we have been talking a lot. I'm not sure. I'm kind of playing it like the schools that are interested in me the most is where I'm going to put my time and energy into. Another one coming up is Illinois, they're talking with me heavy and even their players are reaching out."