It did not come as a big surprise, but it was still important for Georgia to keep five-star offensive lineman Broderick Jones in the fold. With the departure of offensive line coach Sam Pittman to Arkansas, Jones decided to take a step back during the Early Signing Period. While this caused a bit of stress around Athens, the Bulldogs did a fantastic job solidifying Jones over the last month and held off Auburn, Arkansas and Illinois. After keeping Jones, the Bulldogs were also able to keep four-star offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran committed and signed. Van Pran had just taken an official visit to Florida, but never seriously considered signing anywhere else besides Georgia. Three-star Daran Branch decided to join a loaded secondary group at Georgia with his flip from Ole Miss to the Bulldogs. He had been committed to the Rebels since before Matt Luke was fired, and the two maintained contact once he resurfaced in Athens. Branch will add even more depth to a positional group that has a multitude of next-level talent. These decisions led to yet another recruiting title for Kirby Smart and company, and with that will come higher expectations of a national title. ***** There was an opportunity for early morning fireworks today with the announcements of four-star teammates Javon Baker and Jamil Burroughs. Both had committed to Alabama before the Early Signing Period, but decided to hold off. And while they saw several schools make a run at them, they did what was expected and signed with the Tide this morning. Beyond that, it wasn’t an eventful day for Nick Saban, as the other big news was losing out on a highly coveted defensive tackle target (below) and somewhat passing on a talented defensive lineman (below as well). ***** One of the bigger surprises of the Early Signing Period was when four-star defensive end Reggie Grimes decided to delay his signing with Oklahoma. While this gave him more than a month to test the open recruiting waters, he held true to his word this morning and still signed with the Sooners. South Carolina was thought to be the biggest threat to the Sooners, but they had their own defensive end to worry about in Jordan Burch. Burch, the five-star end from South Carolina, re-affirmed his commitment to the Gamecocks despite a strong run from LSU. South Carolina pulled off a surprise as well by flipping three-star Gilber Edmond from USF. The Gamecocks identified Edmond late in the game but were able to grab his signature this morning after he had committed to the Bulls a couple of weeks ago. While raw, he is an athletic end who has the potential to blossom in Columbia. It was a good day overall for South Carolina as it also held on to defensive lineman Alex Huntley, as expected. ***** There are always a couple of recruits who blow up after a huge senior season. One of those in this cycle was three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw, who chose between Texas, Alabama and Missouri this morning after not having a Power Five offer seven months ago. The Longhorns were considered the leader as late as Tuesday night, but the Tide were rumored to have swooped in this morning to grab the commitment. However, in the first true surprise of the day, it was Missouri and new coach Eli Drinkwitz that picked up the huge signing in what ended a hectic and extremely gratifying couple of months for Rakestraw. *****

