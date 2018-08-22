MORE MEYER COVERAGE: BuckeyeGrove.com | Yahoo! Sports

Urban Meyer has not been fired. In fact, Urban Meyer apparently didn’t come close to being fired based on his three-game suspension for the Zach Smith controversy at Ohio State. Was this the right thing to do? Yes and no is my answer.

That may sound like a wishy-washy answer and it is, I’ll admit it. I never thought Meyer should be fired for the offenses committed by Smith, his former wide receivers coach, but I also thought that the seriousness of the issue and the perception that Meyer knew and did nothing would lead to harsher punishment.

What would have been fair? How about suspend him for a full season and send a message? Even half a season would send a message. But Ohio State went too lightly on the legendary coach.

I don’t think many know the details well aside from Smith, his wife, Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith. Perhaps there are others, but those are the main players. In the end, however, the topic of domestic violence is so severe and there is enough there to assume that Meyer knew who he was employing in Smith to send a message.

The message? You probably never should have hired this guy and certainly should have fired him long before you did.

According to long-time college football reporter Brett McMurphy, he obtained text messages and pictures of Courtney Smith, who said she had talks with Meyer’s wife, Shelley, in 2015 about the abuse she had suffered and that “every single one” of the Ohio State coaches’ wives knew about Zach Smith’s actions. And if Shelley knew, you know Urban knew. That has to be assumed.

So if Urban knew, why shouldn’t he be fired for keeping Smith on staff and lying at Big Ten Media Day about not knowing about the 2015 incident when he later admitted he did? This, after an incident in 2009 at Florida where Meyer knew Smith was an accused abuser. After all, Meyer is his boss, right? He could have fired Smith or at the very least insisted that Smith be dismissed after reporting the incidents to his superiors. Heck, he could have avoided hiring this guy in 2012 when he got the Ohio State job because of the 2009 incident.