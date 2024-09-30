Midwest Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

The high school football season is nearing its mid-point, meaning prospects across the country have hit the recruiting radar thanks to strong performances. Rivals.com national analyst Greg Smith looks at four quarterbacks that are emerging in the Midwest.

Gumino is an interesting name to put on this list. He’s already “on the radar” so to speak because he’s one of two quarterbacks committed to UCLA in the 2025 class. However, we know that every year a few quarterbacks become flip targets as the boards shuffle and games happen on Friday night. Gumino has had a hot start to the season and recently led his team to a big 55-7 win where he had six total touchdowns. Gumino has a strong relationship with the UCLA staff but there are going to be programs closer to home that try to gauge his interest as signing day gets closer. That’s thanks to his strong play on the field.

The Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller standout has had a great year so far throwing for 1,426 yards and 19 touchdowns. He currently has offers from Cincinnati, Kent State, Miami-Ohio, Purdue and Vanderbilt but many more offers could be on the way for the former Missouri baseball commit. Ponatoski is hitting his stride on the football field and is a prospect to watch.

Walker’s footwork has really improved since the summer. He looks more comfortable in the pocket and that’s helping fuel his good season so far. The Indiana native throws a beautiful deep ball too that can be seen on film. Walker took in a game at Virginia recently and they are a top contender for him. However, other programs are starting to take notice of the signal caller from Lawrence Central High School.