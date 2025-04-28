Midwest Rumor Mill: Latest buzz from the Buckeye State

Cincere Johnson

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The Under Armour All-America camp tour made its Ohio stop over the weekend and Rivals has plenty of updated recruiting rumor mill information to sift through as a result. MORE RUMOR MILLS: Intel coming out of the weekend

Abrams had another good performance at camp on Sunday. He tells Rivals that he will visit Alabama, Iowa State, Ohio State and Minnesota for camps this summer. He was offered a couple weeks ago by Northwestern and has continued to steadily collect offers. It could be a huge summer ahead for Abrams as new programs enter the mix weekly.

Brown caused quite a stir recently when he turned up at Notre Dame for a visit. Despite taking that visit Brown is telling people that he’s 100 percent locked in with Ohio State at this point. The history of developing wide receivers and his relationship with coach Brian Hartline will make it very difficult for any program to upset the Buckeyes.

The Michigan State commit did stop by Ohio State while in Columbus before the camp and the Buckeyes watched him throw last week. However, the Kentwood (Mich.) East signal-caller remains fully locked in with the Spartans. The combination of his relationship with the staff, coach Jonathan Smith’s offense and the Spartans being in on him from the start makes it tough to see the Buckeyes (or any school) flipping him. But he will continue to get recruited by others after winning camp MVP.

Ervin took home defensive line MVP honors after a terrific day at camp. He’s got oﬃcials set with Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State and Miami (Ohio). But the one that seemed to excite him most was the visit to Iowa State on June 13. Coach Matt Campbell has done a great job of making the program feel like a family to Ervin and that’s carrying a lot of weight. The Cyclones are certainly a program to watch in his recruitment.

Guilford backed off his Penn State pledge back in February. Now that he’s back on the market, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee will get official visits this summer. He’s no longer taking a visit to Purdue and will make a decision after those official visits. He’s kept things close to the vest but wide receiver usage and the plan to develop the position are two things he’ll be looking at closely during the visits.

Injaychock was just offered by NC State and Northwestern recently so those are the programs standing out most to him. He’s visited Northwestern twice this spring and has built a great relationship with the staff. He’s going to camp at Michigan and Ohio State this summer and we’ll see where his recruitment goes from there.

Johnson picked up an invite to the UA All-America Game after his performance in camp. It’s easy to see why so many programs are after him. Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC have officials set. He also has a great relationship with Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles so they remain in the mix. Most have this recruitment ending with a commitment to the Buckeyes but there are things Johnson likes about each of his finalists. He’s looking for strong development and a brotherhood in college.