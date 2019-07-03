Jim Harbaugh's squad in Ann Arbor keeps climbing the team recruiting rankings and Kris Jenkins Jr. will help Michigan continue to move up the list. The defensive lineman out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel took plenty of visits around the country but settled on the Wolverines because they seemed to check all his boxes.

"Really it was because of the environment and how they focus on academics and athletics," Jenkins Jr. said. "They have all the tools that can make me the best man possible and I really like that environment is going to be the place for me.

"The coaches were telling me they are going to let me develop in any way possible," he said. "It all depends on whether I gain a few pounds or stay around the same weight. They are pretty much looking forward to moving me all over the defensive line and maybe even as an outside linebacker. They want to use me the best way they can.

"All these commitments Michigan is getting did play a role in my commitment," said Jenkins Jr. "Seeing some these guys on my official visit and being around them, I got to see their personalities and figure out about who they were and that made me think about who I will be surrounding myself with in college.

"I've talked to my friend (Michigan junior linebacker) Jordan Anthony, who was at Good Counsel before he went to IMG," he said. "I asked him how he adjusted going from high school to Michigan, what he likes about it, things that he had to get used to, and things like that. It was really helpful.

In response to a question about his father and two-time NFL All-Pro defensive lineman Kris Jenkins' involvement in his development and in the recruiting process: "My dad has had a really big effect on my recruitment," Jenkins Jr. said. "It's mainly been about teaching me to be humble and the best that I can be. He taught me a lot about our family motto, 'If we're going to do something, be the best at it.' It's about not quitting and making sure you're the best you can be at anything you try to do. He's been trying to push me there. If I'm going to play football I need to work to be the best that I can be at whatever position I'm trying to pursue. As far as my recruiting process goes, he's really been focused on not only giving us the best opportunity to pick the right school, but to help me find more of what I need for down the road."