Mich. WR Andrel Anthony adds a Minnesota offer
East Lansing, Mich., 2021 wide receiver Andrel Anthony has watched his offer list steadily grow of the last six months. His most recent scholarship offer came through late last week from Minnesota....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news