Miami's pool party makes big splashes with blue-chippers, priority targets

Four-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews recently added offers from Alabama, Miami and Nebraska.
Class of 2028 defensive end Asher Ghioto recently concluded a lengthy unofficial visit tour.
Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. catches up with Florida State commit Xavier Payne.
Florida's top-10 recruiting class of 2025 got an extra boost in the secondary and maybe the return game on Monday.
Intel on four-star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson's top schools and upcoming visits
