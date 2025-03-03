Miami lands three-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon

That’s because the Hurricanes landed a big commitment from three-star offensive tackle Ben Congdon on Monday night. The Zoarville (Ohio) Tuscarawas Valley three-star was on Miami’s campus Monday for the start of spring practice.

Penn State was the biggest competition for Miami here and Congdon did have an official visit set to visit them. Congdon is the fourth commitment of the 2026 class for Miami. He joins quarterback Dereon Coleman as part of the offensive group for the cycle so far.

Miami has done a very nice job building a pipeline into the Midwest. In the 2024 class the program landed defensive linemen Elias Rudolph, Marquise Lightfoot and Justin Scott from the Midwest. The 2025 cycle saw the ‘Canes take tight ends Luka Gilbert and Brock Schott from the Midwest.

Coach Mario Cristobal is hoping to have similar success in the 2026 cycle. After landing a verbal pledge from Congdon the Hurricanes will turn its focus toward four-star running back Favour Akih. The talented running back has the program high on his list.

The Hurricanes are also on the shortlist for the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell. Having another Midwest lineman in the class won’t hurt with the efforts to land the blue chipper.