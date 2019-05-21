THE LATEST: Kejon Owens is part of a talented running platoon at Miami Central High School. He’s had a solid spring, however, and may see his number of carries along with his recruiting stock rise during his senior season. The three-star prospect already holds a number of FBS offers and may attract more suitors this fall. Below, he discusses the schools that lead his recruitment and potential visit plans.





IN HIS WORDS:

ON PITTSBURGH

“I like Pittsburgh. I really like the way they talk to me, to be honest. I like how Coach Patrick makes me feel at home. He talks to me, like, in ways I understand. I like him a lot. I’m going to visit up there, maybe in June. I’m setting that up for sure.”





ON TIES TO PITTSBURGH:

“I know some of the guys that went up there. I know Vincent Davis well. He went up there. He was the running back at Cardinal Gibbons [High School].”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Louisville for sure. I still talk to Syracuse, too. I talk to Coach [Nick] Monroe. We still keep in contact. I’m probably going to get a visit up there. FAU and FIU are in it, but they are close around here so I can just go whenever I want.”





ON WHICH SCHOOLS ARE STANDING OUT

“Pittsburgh for sure. I’m really looking at them. Then, FAU. And, then, I recently got Boston College. I’m just going to weigh my options. I want to visit Louisville, too.”





ON HIS DREAM OFFER

“If I stay here in state, I’d really want to go to Florida State. That’s my dream college. I talk to them a little. They want me to come up for some camps. I’m going to go and try to get the offer.”





ON WHICH SCHOOL MAY OFFER NEXT

“They haven’t offered but they’re close. Missouri is talking to me a lot. They are just telling me that they really like players like me. It’s the running backs coach, Coach [Cornell] Ford. I like him. I want to go out there and see what it looks like up there.”



