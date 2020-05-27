Things have drastically changed for Rivals250 defensive back Kamren Kinchens. The four-star safety once listed LSU as his clear leader, but those days appear to be long over. With the Tigers now out of the picture, the Miami-based star’s story will boast a different tone when visits restart post Covid-19. Below, Kinchens details how Miami, Texas A&M and Auburn have seized control of his recruitment.





ON LSU FALLING OUT OF HIS RECRUITMENT:

“They aren’t in the top five anymore really. They have their commits already, so they aren't in it anymore.”





ON MIAMI:

“It’s my hometown school. They are just really going hard right now. I’m liking Miami more than ever.”





ON MIAMI’S RECENT PUSH:

“The relationship I have with Coach [Ephraim] Banda keeps growing. It has really grown during this time right now and it keeps growing more and more. We talk more every day and it gets better every time we talk. He basically has me falling in love with the place all over again.”





ON WHERE MIAMI STANDS:

“I’m a lot higher on them now than I was last month or before that.”





ON TEXAS A&M:

“I haven’t been there yet but I am planning on going as soon as everything gets cleared up.”





ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT A&M:

“That virtual visit I took was really cool. Everything looked so nice. Seeing it all was kind of nice. I want to see it in person still, but this was nice for a first look. It really impressed me. Then, talking with Jimbo [Fisher] and the other coaches, it’s clear they know how they want to use me. They tell me everything I want to hear. I love it. Plus, they really talk about the business side of everything. With that new player likeness rule coming, they are into that. On the business side, everything is bigger in Texas.”





ON HIS VIRTUAL A&M VISIT:

“It was a Zoom call. They just shared the screen and showed me everything; the school, the dorms, the facilities. It was really good to see. They did it well.





ON AUBURN:

“I visited already. I loved it. I loved the environment. I feel like, out of all of the schools, the environment at Auburn kind of fits me best.”





ON THE MOST MEMORABLE PARTS OF HIS AUBURN VISIT:

“Just that it’s a football town. It’s not like here in Miami. Out there they really don’t have anything else but their sports programs and I like that. You can tell football matters to them. They are focused on Auburn football.”





ON NEBRASKA:

“I haven’t been there yet. I like Nebraska, but they aren’t, like, up there. They are outside the group with Miami, Auburn and A&M. I still like them. We’ll see. I want to go visit. Let’s just say they are in the middle. They aren’t out of the picture.”



