Rivals.com - Memphis wins out early with five-star Arterio Morris

“It is just great to get the chance to play for Penny Hardaway. I mean, I could learn so much new stuff from him,” Morris, who moved out of the city at the age of five, told Rivals.com. “Plus, just getting the chance to go back home is great.”

One of the most talented and versatile guards in the 2022 class, Arterio Morris came to an early decision for college. The top-20 guard, based out of Texas, committed to Memphis on Tuesday.

A five-star guard in the 2022 class, Morris will begin his junior year of play at Prolific Prep this fall, the same program that Jalen Green, the former Tigers’ priority that will spend the year in the G-League, just graduated from. Heis rated as the 17th best player in America and sits as one of the best guards in his class.

Morris brings great size and athleticism to the lead guard spot. Standing over 6-foot-4 and possessing tremendous length, the five-star is someone that could legitimately play all three positions along the perimeter. Best used on the ball, Morris is at his greatest on the attack as he flourishes within the open floor and as a scorer at the rim. Thanks to his quickness and size, Morris can also be leaned upon as a multi-positional defender.

The top-20 sophomore becomes the first member of Memphis’ 2022 class. The Tigers recently won out with Moussa Cisse last week and have now focused the majority of their attention on the 2021 class as they enter the season with AAC title hopes.