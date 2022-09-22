"I feel like I put in a lot of work," Williams said. "I improved my speed and my coverage skills, that was the main focus for the summer. Just getting faster and stronger so I can come out here and play free this year."

The improvements have come on the heels of a busy offseason in the weight room and with various trainers throughout the Houston area.

CYPRESS, Texas — Alvin (Texas) Shadow Creek four-star safety Maurice Williams has had a strong start to his junior season as the LSU commit has made mass improvements in coverage and with his speed.

Williams was in attendance for LSU's opener against Florida State earlier this month, and loved what he saw despite the loss.

"They fought hard, I'll give them that," he said. "The talent that they do have right now, they fought hard and that's all I needed to see. They didn't lay down and they came all the way back and fought to the end. That was my first time being in New Orleans and at the Superdome. I can't wait to be at Death Valley, I haven't been for a game yet."

His first game visit to LSU will be this weekend as he looks forward to seeing the culture in Baton Rouge firsthand.

"It's just a fun team down there," he said. "It's all positive, it's a lot of love. They talk to me every day, we're in constant communication. They call me and text me. It's just a positive vibe with them, it feels right."

As for other programs that are recruiting Williams, he may go check out some other games but he feels good about his future at LSU.

"I'm gonna go to a few games this year, but LSU is where my heart is," he said.

His main communication with LSU has gone through safeties coach Kerry Cooks.

"He's a down-to-earth person," he said. "He's from Texas too so he kind of relates. We have a lot in common. He's telling me that I have everything else, I just need to work on my speed. That's what I went in the lab and did."

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Williams is the No. 170 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 15 ranked safety in the country and the No. 24 recruit from the state of Texas.