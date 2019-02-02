Experts from the Rivals.com network examine where Shenault might up end playing his college football.

Shenault, the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect left in the Lone Star State, will announce his college commitment to either Colorado or Illinois on Monday at 8:30 p.m. CT. The four-star has officially visited both finalists over the last two weekends, culminating in a trip to Boulder on Feb. 1 ahead of his decision.

There have been an enormous amount of twists and turns in Shenault’s recruitment in recent months.

At one point, Shenault was committed to Texas Tech, he decommitted following Kliff Kingsbury’s dismissal. Now, with National Signing Day approaching, Illinois and Colorado are at the forefront of Shenault’s recruitment.

Under Lovie Smith, Illinois has recruited the Lone Star State hard. The Illini currently hold a trio of commitments from Texans in their 2019 class, and are hopeful to make it a fourth in the form of Shenault.

Shenault’s older brother, Laviska Shenault Jr., is set to be a junior at Colorado next fall. He’s a dynamic, Heisman Trophy-worthy candidate for the Buffs and a building piece for first-year Mel Tucker’s new offense. Colorado is working feverishly to reunite the brothers and form a dynamic duo on the outside.

Shenault excels at making difficult grabs in tight windows, even when he’s covered. He plays wideout like a running back; he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and eats up yards after the catch. Not to be overlooked is their ability to make catches over the middle, seamlessly, to move the chains and keep drives alive.

It’s obvious why Colorado and Illinois are fighting for the four-star wide receiver. With a decision on tap for Monday night, we asked our team experts to state their case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.