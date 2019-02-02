Making the Case: Four-star WR La'Vontae Shenault
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
MORE MAKING THE CASE: Rivals100 LB Henry To'oto'o
National Signing Day will come early for Rivals250 wide receiver La’Vontae Shenault.
Shenault, the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect left in the Lone Star State, will announce his college commitment to either Colorado or Illinois on Monday at 8:30 p.m. CT. The four-star has officially visited both finalists over the last two weekends, culminating in a trip to Boulder on Feb. 1 ahead of his decision.
Experts from the Rivals.com network examine where Shenault might up end playing his college football.
THE SITUATION
There have been an enormous amount of twists and turns in Shenault’s recruitment in recent months.
At one point, Shenault was committed to Texas Tech, he decommitted following Kliff Kingsbury’s dismissal. Now, with National Signing Day approaching, Illinois and Colorado are at the forefront of Shenault’s recruitment.
Under Lovie Smith, Illinois has recruited the Lone Star State hard. The Illini currently hold a trio of commitments from Texans in their 2019 class, and are hopeful to make it a fourth in the form of Shenault.
Shenault’s older brother, Laviska Shenault Jr., is set to be a junior at Colorado next fall. He’s a dynamic, Heisman Trophy-worthy candidate for the Buffs and a building piece for first-year Mel Tucker’s new offense. Colorado is working feverishly to reunite the brothers and form a dynamic duo on the outside.
Shenault excels at making difficult grabs in tight windows, even when he’s covered. He plays wideout like a running back; he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and eats up yards after the catch. Not to be overlooked is their ability to make catches over the middle, seamlessly, to move the chains and keep drives alive.
It’s obvious why Colorado and Illinois are fighting for the four-star wide receiver. With a decision on tap for Monday night, we asked our team experts to state their case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.
COLORADO
“Shenault to Colorado makes a lot of sense. It will be easy on his family as both he and his brother, Laviska, will play for the Buffs; they won't have to travel to two different schools for games they want to watch. Shenault is also very close with K.D. Nixon, who plays receiver for Colorado as well. He has a strong bond with wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini, who can show Shenault how he can be used in the Buffs' offense by just putting on his older brother's tape. I'd be pretty surprised if Shenault doesn't choose Colorado on Monday, but stranger things have happened.” -- Mike Singer, CUSportsNation.com
ILLINOIS
“Shenault sees an opportunity to see the field early for the Illini and make an impact. He’s quickly built a good relationship with wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker, a Texas native.” -- Doug Bucshon, OrangeandBlueNews.com
THE VERDICT
“I think Shenault is going to follow how brother to Colorado, the bloodlines are there and family is too important for him to choose anyone else.” -- Mike Farrell, Rivals.com