Turner is a versatile defensive back who can play all over the secondary and that is one that thing that appeals to a lot of schools. What we know right now is, Turner is going to leave his home state to play college football. Georgia and Georgia Tech are not in the running, so he is now deciding if he wants to play in the ACC, Big Ten, SEC or for an independent program. Each school has had him on their campus at least once and he still has two big official visits coming up before he commits June 25.

Turner is strong on the field and in the classroom, so he is looking for the perfect balance on the next level. With a decision coming into focus we asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

CLEMSON

“Turner has probably been to Clemson more than anywhere else. He started going to its camp in 7th grade. But the fact his most recent visit occurred in January should be indicative that these two went their separate directions as his recruitment began taking serious shape this spring.” — Paul Strelow, TigerIllustrated.com

FLORIDA

“Not only did the Georgia-based defensive back officially visit a couple of weeks back, but he also journeyed down to the Swamp a total of three times just this spring.

Due to his versatility, Dan Mullen's staff has been telling Turner he can make a splash at a number of different spots in the secondary, and when you can do that, it typically allows you to see the field sooner than later.

UF has also pushed all the right buttons when it comes to life outside of football. Turrner was in town for the Gator Grill Out and highlighted the home-like feel and how genuine the staff is. Florida obviously has the 'DBU' label, and that's appealing to any up-and-coming DB, especially when you can learn from the likes of C.J. Henderson and Marco Wilson.” – Corey Bender, GatorsTerritory.com

MICHIGAN

“Turner has been high on Michigan for a long time as evidenced by his multiple trips to Ann Arbor. His close friendship with Michigan commit Christopher Hinton doesn't hurt either and the two of them plan to be back on campus later this month.

Cornerbacks love the idea of playing at Michigan because they get to shine in one on one, man-to-man coverage. Don Brown and Mike Zordich place a lot of responsibility on their corners and Turner seems to be the type of player who thrives in situations like that.” – Brandon Brown, TheWolverine.com

NOTRE DAME

“Turner is a top target for Notre Dame, and the coaching staff is working hard to make him a priority. The Georgia talent has been on campus at Notre Dame for an unofficial visit already, and will return for an official visit during the Irish’s biggest recruiting weekend of the year on June 15.

Notre Dame has had success in Georgia recently, especially at defensive back, with commitments in the last two classes from four-star safety Derrik Allen and three-star safety Kyle Hamilton. There’s not a ton of information out there regarding Turner and Notre Dame, but the Irish are making him a priority and the hard work could eventually pay off.” – David McKinney, BlueandGold.com

