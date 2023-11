Listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Tre Poteat has the prototypical size of a big-time corner recruit. Size isn't the only thing Poteat brings to the table either, as he combines his plus frame with natural cover skills, long speed and incredible instincts. The Rivals250 standout also happens to be the son of former Super Bowl Champion and current Iowa State defensive backs coach Hank Poteat.

The fast rising NFL legacy recently caught up with Rivals to break down the latest in his recruitment including schools that stand out, recent visits and an upcoming visit to Tennessee.