Rivals.com - LSU 'saw the potential' in Texas CB Marcus Scott

After landing an offer, Scott and his family made the short drive to Baton Rouge, La., to take a closer look at LSU's campus and committed on Wednesday night.

Earlier this month, Raymond extended an offer to The Woodlands (Texas) College Park cornerback Scott, a long, rangy defensive back who has only reeled in offers from only LSU, UNLV and Houston to date. LSU became the first Power 5 overture for the Houston-area defensive back with family ties to both Opelousas, La., and Lafayette, La.

LSU is looking to stockpile secondary talent in the 2022 class, which left defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond navigating through film of some of the top corners in the country -- both known and off-the-radar.

"LSU offered about three weeks ago and I was blessed enough to have the first offer from the top schools on my list. I started to play corner in ninth grade and since then, I've studied the schools that develop defensive backs consistently and LSU was at the top."

"Coach Raymond and I have a great relationship, but due to CoVid-19, it's been developed through calls and FaceTime. We had virtual campus visits set up, but I wanted to see it in-person, so my dad and I planned a trip on our own. We couldn't do much, so we only looked and drove around Baton Rouge to get a feel of the place and visited family along the way."

"Coach Raymond was one of the first coaches to find me and because I'm pretty unknown, I appreciated that he saw my potential. I'm not one who wants a long, drawn-out process and I've been to many campuses before because of my family having a lot of athletes, so I wanted to respect everyone's time and I was sure of my decision, which led to my commitment."

"We were able to look at the stadium from the outside and see the awards and plaques right in front and then went to the bookstore, but that was really it because we couldn't meet the coaches or access anything like that. I was amazed at the campus life and the atmosphere. It has a very winning feel to it. I'm looking forward to these restrictions being lifted so I can meet some of the personnel."

"Corey Raymond and I connected because he discovered me and we've since kept in touch and talked every day through text or if I call him. He saw my potential first. I talked to Coach O (on Wednesday) and he is as advertised. First and foremost, he's a fierce competitor, which I love, and I'm really looking forward to meeting the coaches in-person."