Rivals.com - LSU QB commit Garrett Nussmeier gives back to hometown Lake Charles

Nussmeier, a Rivals100 quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas, was born in Lake Charles, La. Louisiana still runs in through his veins and it's a key reason why he pledged to the Tigers over Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Arizona State and Miami, among others.

Garrett Nussmeier is not yet on campus at LSU, but the people of Louisiana are already gaining a reason to get behind their quarterback of the future.

After playing the role of point guard in LSU's big unofficial recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge, Nussmeier made a stop in his hometown to give back to those impacted by the flooding and damage that came as a result of Hurricane Laura last month.

"It all started when you know we knew think was going down and just seeing it on the news, you know, my hometown and talking about how it was literally national news talking about it getting Lake Charles and the surrounding areas. That cut me and it hurt me a lot," Nussmeier told Rivals. "The entire area was hurt bad .. When I knew that I was going to end up making this trip, I figured I could do something to help the area out, you know, use my platform to try and get resources and help them out. So I was really really thankful that I was able to do that, to load my truck up and drop off those supplies."

After leading the LSU commitments and targets through a day and night in Baton Rouge of touring campus, highlighting the city of Baton Rouge and eating and bonding with other players and recruits, Nussmeier traveled back to Dallas on Sunday but spent time in Lake Charles first.

Besides helping out those affected by the hurricane, Nussmeier needed time to let the sights marinate with him. He drove past his grandparents' house, which also caught his attention.

Nussmeier's drop-off was much-needed and certainly left a lasting impression on the hometown kid trying to give back to his community months before returning to Louisiana as LSU's quarterback of the future.

"I think the realest part for me was driving through driving through Lake Charles, going on my grandma's house and my spot that I play around at the high school. That was kind of a 'holy cow factor' for me to see how real it was really experienced something like that unless you experience it for real a person that maybe doesn't do justice of how sad it is," he explained.

"So, you know, just to know that I helped those people was really good. A lot of the guys were very willing to help me know, people were very very willing to help, especially out in Florida. So I got a lot of donations I'm very thankful for that. You know they helped out a lot of people."