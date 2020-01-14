NEW ORLEANS -- Every championship team has a claim to fame. Some are better than others. LSU's run to New Orleans was one of the history books as the top-ranked Tigers navigated one of -- if not -- the most rigid schedules in the country. Ed Orgeron, in his third full season as the head coach of LSU, pieced together a resume that nobody can argue against.The 15-0 Tigers knocked off each of the four teams ranked at the top of AP Preseason poll. They posted four wins against top-five teams and seven teams against those ranked inside the top 10. Under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady and a resurgent campaign by quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, the offense accounted for an FBS-record 726 points and managed 40 points against five top-10 teams on the season. Perhaps the resume clincher was scoring 42 points against defending champion Clemson, which controlled the College Football Playoff championship game early on. That was before Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase exploded for 21 unanswered points to grab a lead at halftime and then overcame a slow start in the third quarter to cruise to a title, LSU's first in 13 years. The Heisman, the Biletnikoff, the Joe Moore Award and now the national championship trophy all reside in Baton Rouge. Credit a quarterback that tested the Transfer Portal two springs ago after losing multiple quarterback competitions at Ohio State, a first-year assistant coach breaking an offensive spell that's plagued LSU for a decade and a cast of role players that all seemingly overcame some semblance of adversity before finding their place on this LSU team. MORE: Chase lands championship | Five moments that led to title | Get FREE LSU championship gear!

#LSU running back and Baton Rouge native Clyde Edwards-Helaire put it simply:



“Every guy on this team deserves this ..” pic.twitter.com/AxD1tXcXAZ — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 14, 2020

"Ultimately, the makeup of this team from guys like Joe coming from Ohio, Thad (Moss) doing his thing after transferring from N.C. State, Jets (Justin Jefferson) being a two-star athlete no one wanted to accept," said junior tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who totaled 169 yards in the championship game. "Ultimately, everything we went through. Ja'Marr (Chase) having to prove himself, Terrace (Marshall) the same thing, our O-line always being doubted. I don't think you can make a story as good as this one, and ultimately, for us to win it all, it doesn't get any better than this." In other words, the Tigers' blueprint was unorthodox. Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State and in his second season at the helm, accounted for the most total touchdowns and passing touchdowns in a single season in FBS history. Moss did the same from N.C. State and caught three touchdowns in the team's two playoff games. Chase was committed to Kansas, Florida and nearly committed to TCU during the summer prior to his senior season, but picked LSU on National Signing Day despite a fierce, late push from by Auburn. Jefferson was a two-star battling academic issues, but qualified late in the summer before his freshman year. Edwards-Helaire was a shorter running back that often got looked over, even by LSU, who was also in the hunt for five-star Cam Akers in that 2017 class.

While their paths to Baton Rouge were unconventional, they meshed perfectly. This offense, this quarterback and these receivers have etched their name in program, conference and FBS record books, and the narrative is heightened because of just how gloomy the LSU offense looked just five years earlier.

After #LSU’s win, WR Justin Jefferson says the championship was a product of a lot of hard work



“This is gonna set the bar for years to come” pic.twitter.com/EWuj1Z0huI — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 14, 2020

"We can't be touched. It's as simple that," Edwards-Helaire said. "This is the time to say it: we're the best offense in college football and I feel like we'll continue to be the best offense in college football. Nothing can compare to everything we've done until this national championship. Everyone had their doubts because we were stopped early on, but it doesn't get better than this offense, staying composed like we did and to come out on top. "Once somebody tries to shut down someone or lock them up, or thinks that is the key to their success, that opens up the lanes for everyone else. When you have a blade with five blades connected to it, you can only cut yourself. That's how I'd describe this offense."

Burrow, Edwards-Helaire, Chase, Marshall, Jefferson and Moss comprise the Tigers' blade, which gashed the defending championships for 628 yards of offense, another hurdle overcome for the nation's top-ranked scoring offense (48.4 points per game).Chase furthered his own historic season with 221 yards against Clemson, the most-ever in a BCS or College Football Playoff championship game. That pushed his season total to 1,780, a new SEC record. Chase also hauled in two receiving touchdowns, upping his total to 20 for the year, another new conference mark. "We're definitely the best offense to do this and all the national championship stuff, whatever you want to call it, we're legit. All that is legit," said Chase. "Joe is a great athlete and I've seen him make a big difference from last year to this year. A huge difference ... Joe came back and separated himself from all the other quarterbacks and that's something big on his part."

#LSU safety Grant Delpit with a ton of praise for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Clemson offense postgame pic.twitter.com/0XbqIVUarJ — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 14, 2020