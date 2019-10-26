Four-star safety Malcolm Greene didn’t waste much time after his official visit. The Highland Springs, Va. star took an official visit to LSU two weekends ago and decided to jump on board with the Tigers this weekend.

“I love the people at LSU and the whole Baton Rouge area,” Greene said. “Everybody has great energy. The coaching staff is great. I met some of the players and spent some time with Grant Delpit when I was there. I have a good relationship with some of the defensive backs. They are good guys that remind me of myself. LSU's program produces DBs, they're really 'DBU'.

“Coach Raymond, coach Busch, coach O, and me, we all talked about how I would fit into the role that Grant Delpit plays,” he said. “He plays every defensive back position and that's what I do for Highland Springs. We have a lot of the same attributes and play style. He's just a more long and lengthy type of guy.

“I’m in a dual enrollment program at my school in partnership with a community college so I'll be graduating high school with an associates degree,” said Greene. “When I come in I'll be at least a sophomore or early junior (as far as college credits go). On my visit they presented me with the classroom aspect of everything. I talked to a lot of professors and the head of the business marketing department.”