NEW ORLEANS — Stanquan Clark is only a freshman, but at 6-feet, 2-inches tall and close to 190 pounds, it is easy to see why schools are jumping on this freshman at Miami (Fla.) Killian early.

The local school, Miami, offered first back during the season. Then Georgia, Maryland, Nebraska and Toledo pulled the trigger.

The, on Friday, on the way to the Battle 7-on-7 in New Orleans, his team, the Miami Immortals made a stop in Baton Rouge. Clark left there with his sixth offer.

"My coach told me LSU had been texting him about me, so I knew they were interested, so when they offered, I was not shocked," said Clark. "LSU is a great school. It was my first time there. I got the little tour, they showed us around and everything was nice.

"I liked the locker room's a lot and it was just a nice place.

"It feels good to get the offers. LSU had a great season, so that is another big offer for me. I know they play good football, they have a lot of top players and I am going to keep looking at them."

Clark's favorite school growing up was Georgia. He was born in Atlanta before moving to Miami at the age of two. He wants to take his first visit to Athens this summer.

He is a 2023 prospect, so he is still years away from signing with a school and he is taking all this in stride.

"These offers just mean I am working hard and doing something right," said Clark. "I am still working to get more offers. The offers from LSU, Georgia, Miami and all the others are great, but I want more.

"I still want Alabama to offer and many other schools. I am just going to keep working."