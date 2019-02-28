LSU offer forces Georgia DB to change his plans
At this time a week ago, Brian Branch had a plan in place to release his top schools on Monday February 25.
Later that day, on Thursday February 28, LSU came through with an offer to the the athlete out of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek. That offer put Branch's plan on hold.
He is now in talks with LSU about his first visit to Baton Rouge.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I had to postpone putting out my top schools when I got the LSU offer," said Branch. "I had to postpone it because LSU is such a good school and I have to re-think my choices now that they offered.
"They called my school and offered me. The offer came out of nowhere, so it surprised me.
"LSU is DBU and produces a lot of great defensive backs, so I like them. I was going to visit this weekend, but I can't, so we are working on a spring or summer visit."
RIVALS REACTION
Branch will a little closer to home this weekend and go back to South Carolina for another visit. He is set to visit Michigan March 23 and then take an official visit to Oklahoma April 14. The LSU offer really caught his attention. He has been in the most contact with Keith Sanchez, a defensive personnel analyst for LSU. They have been talking since the offer came in last week. Branch is now not sure when he will be ready to release his list of favorites.