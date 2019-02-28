At this time a week ago, Brian Branch had a plan in place to release his top schools on Monday February 25. Later that day, on Thursday February 28, LSU came through with an offer to the the athlete out of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek. That offer put Branch's plan on hold. He is now in talks with LSU about his first visit to Baton Rouge.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I had to postpone putting out my top schools when I got the LSU offer," said Branch. "I had to postpone it because LSU is such a good school and I have to re-think my choices now that they offered. "They called my school and offered me. The offer came out of nowhere, so it surprised me. "LSU is DBU and produces a lot of great defensive backs, so I like them. I was going to visit this weekend, but I can't, so we are working on a spring or summer visit."

