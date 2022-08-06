LSU lands four-star WR Shelton Sampson, keeping him in Baton Rouge

LSU put the cherry on top of a big summer on the recruiting trail on Saturday afternoon with a commitment from local phenom and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson. LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton were crucial in keeping Sampson in the state capital as they add a dangerous offensive weapon into the fold. "Coach Sloan, Coach Hankton, the relationships have been really growing with them," Sampson told Rivals in May. "I already see the culture change with the new coaching staff, and it seems like they're bringing the program in the right direction."

In the month of June, Sampson took official visits to Alabama and Florida State while also making an unofficial visit to LSU. He followed those trips up with an unofficial visit to Texas A&M during the July period. Florida State seemed to always pose the biggest threat to LSU in his recruitment, especially in the last week as the Seminoles made a big final push, but Sampson ultimately was swayed by the opportunity to stay home and play for the Tigers. At 6-foot-4, 181 pounds, Sampson is the No. 24 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 5 ranked wide receiver in the country and the No. 2 recruit from the state of Louisiana. He joins LSU's class as its highest-ranked commit at this point in the cycle, just ahead of fellow high four-star receiver Jalen Brown.

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS