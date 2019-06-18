At the beginning of his official visit is when Eric Taylor knew he was ready to place his name on the LSU commitment list.

The 6-foot-5, 285 pound defensive lineman out of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville had visiting in the spring and that really set the Tigers up to land one of the best in the south.

"I knew on the first day of my official visit that I was going to LSU," said Taylor. "When I was there for the spring game, it really changed things and pushed them up my list, so I knew there was a chance I committed during this visit.

"I got to be around my future teammates and see how it is. That is what did it for me on Friday. Just seeing how things are put me in a good place. I have a great relationship with coach O (Ed Orgeron) too, and he played a big role in my decision as well.

"I love the players, the coaches, the city, the teaching I will get and getting to be around coach O at LSU."