LSU lands four-star DL Eric Taylor
At the beginning of his official visit is when Eric Taylor knew he was ready to place his name on the LSU commitment list.
The 6-foot-5, 285 pound defensive lineman out of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville had visiting in the spring and that really set the Tigers up to land one of the best in the south.
"I knew on the first day of my official visit that I was going to LSU," said Taylor. "When I was there for the spring game, it really changed things and pushed them up my list, so I knew there was a chance I committed during this visit.
"I got to be around my future teammates and see how it is. That is what did it for me on Friday. Just seeing how things are put me in a good place. I have a great relationship with coach O (Ed Orgeron) too, and he played a big role in my decision as well.
"I love the players, the coaches, the city, the teaching I will get and getting to be around coach O at LSU."
Taylor went on about playing for Orgeron and what it will be like for him in Baton Rouge.
"Coach O has so much energy. He has recruited me so hard. He has been talking to me, my mother and even my sister a lot, so he has made me feel wanted. I can't want to work with him and play for him. He is around the defensive line all the time and I will get to see that energy every day."
Plenty of other schools would still like to have Taylor, and he is going to likely listen to what they have to say, but the new LSU commit will be tough for anyone to flip.
"I am still going to take some visits," said Taylor. "Some coaches still want me to visit, so I plan to do that. I am not sure who I will visit yet, but my recruitment is pretty much done.
"I am excited about LSU and having a chance to play early there and to play for some great coaches. My mom loves it there, I love it there and although nothing is official yet, I feel strong about my commitment to LSU."