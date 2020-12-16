Rivals.com - LSU lands four-star DB Damarius McGhee

LSU lands four-star DB Damarius McGhee
“God chose me to go to LSU and I am excited about it.”
THE SITUATION: Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee was at one time committed to Tennessee. He committed to the Vols in August, then re-opened his recruitment earlier this month.
While he was committed to Tennessee, McGhee was in regular communication with LSU, and that communication has been strong and consistent the last few months.
As the season played out, McGhee got more comfortable with Ed Orgeron, the LSU staff and he has decided he wants to call Baton Rouge home.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "This was not easy," said McGhee. "It was really tough. I had a lot of love for Tennessee, and I liked the coaches there a lot, but at the same time, I loved LSU. It is not easy trying to pick the right school because there are a lot of great options out there.
"God chose me to go to LSU and I am excited about it. It really started hitting me that LSU about four to weeks after they offered (August 30) me. I was talking to them, I thought about them a lot and it is a great school.
"LSU is DBU, so that had me interested right away. My dream is to play in the NFL, and I know they can coach me and help me get there at LSU.
"Coach Corey Raymond is a great coach. He is cool, he can help me and we have a strong connection. We talk a lot and I know he can develop me. We have had some strong conversations.
"I told LSU I was coming like two weeks ago. I talked to coach Raymond, I talked to coach O about it, and to hear how excited they were about having me was exciting for me to here. It was great.
"I am excited to get to work there. I am going to work hard for LSU, for my people and I am going to put the work in to get to the NFL."
RIVALS REACTION: McGhee is a long, athletic cornerback. He has the frame coaches covet at his position, and he plays physical and is not afraid to make a tackle on the perimeter. He is still lean, and he must add muscle and mass to his frame to excel in the SEC, but that is expected to come over time. He is an athlete who made plays all over the field in high school and his best football is ahead of him.