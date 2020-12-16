Rivals.com - LSU lands four-star DB Damarius McGhee

Breaking: #LSU lands four-star DB Damarius McGhee. He’s a former #Vols commit. #GeauxTigers “God chose me to go to LSU and I am excited about it.” Story: https://t.co/u3EfSENhI5 • @D_McGhee6 @TigerDetails @Julie_Boudwin @rivalsmike @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/RtcpzKiAXC

As the season played out, McGhee got more comfortable with Ed Orgeron , the LSU staff and he has decided he wants to call Baton Rouge home.

While he was committed to Tennessee, McGhee was in regular communication with LSU , and that communication has been strong and consistent the last few months.

THE SITUATION: Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic four-star cornerback Damarius McGhee was at one time committed to Tennessee . He committed to the Vols in August, then re-opened his recruitment earlier this month.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "This was not easy," said McGhee. "It was really tough. I had a lot of love for Tennessee, and I liked the coaches there a lot, but at the same time, I loved LSU. It is not easy trying to pick the right school because there are a lot of great options out there.

"God chose me to go to LSU and I am excited about it. It really started hitting me that LSU about four to weeks after they offered (August 30) me. I was talking to them, I thought about them a lot and it is a great school.

"LSU is DBU, so that had me interested right away. My dream is to play in the NFL, and I know they can coach me and help me get there at LSU.

"Coach Corey Raymond is a great coach. He is cool, he can help me and we have a strong connection. We talk a lot and I know he can develop me. We have had some strong conversations.

"I told LSU I was coming like two weeks ago. I talked to coach Raymond, I talked to coach O about it, and to hear how excited they were about having me was exciting for me to here. It was great.

"I am excited to get to work there. I am going to work hard for LSU, for my people and I am going to put the work in to get to the NFL."