Rivals.com - LSU lands elite DB Nate Wiggins

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DB Nate Wiggins has made it official. He will be an #LSU Tiger.

It came down to location, Corey Raymond, LSU's style of play and the chance to play among the best in the SEC.

Wiggins, a long and athletic, 6-foot-2, 175 pound athlete out of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake committed to LSU over Alabama , Florida , Georgia and Oregon on his birthday.

THE SITUATION: Not all that long ago, Oregon and USC , schools all the way across the country were trending for elite cornerback Nate Wiggins . Then, as time passed, and the more time he had to think about it, he decided to focus more on schools closer to home.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "What set LSU apart from the other schools was coach Raymond, how he can develop me at cornerback, our connection and just what LSU can do for me as a player," said Wiggins.

"Since the quarantine, I have talked to coach Raymond almost every day. He really knows what he is doing. We have gone over film, he has helped me with workouts and his reputation of developing players really played a role too.

"I do like schools on the west coast, and they were high on my list at one time, but I thought about that a lot and I wanted to find the best school for me a little closer to home. I had a lot of great options and LSU was the best school for me.

"The recruiting process has been pretty crazy. I wasn't able to take visits, I had to wait a little longer to make my decision, but it gave me more more time to do research on schools, do research on coaches and really make the right decision.

"I did the virtual tour with LSU because I was not able to visit there. They showed me facilities, the weight room, the stadium — they really showed me everything. I liked what I saw and all the stuff they have shown me.

"I am happy to be done with recruiting and have my decision. I am really excited about playing in front of the LSU fans. They are crazy there and I can't wait to get there."