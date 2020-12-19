Rivals.com - LSU lands early commitment from Rivals250 WR Aaron Anderson

LSU lands early commitment from Rivals250 WR Aaron Anderson
THE SITUATION
The offer Aaron Anderson was waiting on arrived and he wasted little time seizing the moment.
Anderson, the No. 233 prospect in the Rivals250 for the Class of 2022, committed to LSU shortly after receiving his offer from the in-state Tigers on Saturday morning. Anderson and New Orleans powerhouse Edna Karr advanced back to the Class 4A state title game in hopes of claiming a fifth consecutive title before the month is over.
Anderson joins a star-studded 2022 class for the Tigers with early commitments from Rivals100 quarterback Walker Howard and fellow in-state wide receiver Decoldest Crawford and defensive lineman Shone Washington. LSU entered the weekend with the nation's No. 3-ranked 2022 recruiting class.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I love that school. They were looking at me for a while, texting me and stuff, but they just offered me this morning."
"I was excited (about the offer) and LSU my dream school. I have just been waiting on them to offer me."
RIVALS REACTION
Anderson is one of the most prolific receivers in not only Louisiana, but the country. At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he’s a smaller, stocky slot receiver that’s explosive with incredible downfield speed and difficult to corral in the open field.
Anderson could have claimed MVP honors for Edna Karr in last year’s Class 4A Louisiana state championship game. Anderson was prolific on offense and in the return game, where he’s a threat to score every time he touches the rock.
After losing a commitment from Rivals100 wideout JoJo Earle during the Early Signing Window, LSU finds a fantastic replacement in its 2022 class from right down I-10 at Edna Karr.