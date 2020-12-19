Rivals.com - LSU lands early commitment from Rivals250 WR Aaron Anderson

The offer Aaron Anderson was waiting on arrived and he wasted little time seizing the moment.

Anderson, the No. 233 prospect in the Rivals250 for the Class of 2022, committed to LSU shortly after receiving his offer from the in-state Tigers on Saturday morning. Anderson and New Orleans powerhouse Edna Karr advanced back to the Class 4A state title game in hopes of claiming a fifth consecutive title before the month is over.

Anderson joins a star-studded 2022 class for the Tigers with early commitments from Rivals100 quarterback Walker Howard and fellow in-state wide receiver Decoldest Crawford and defensive lineman Shone Washington. LSU entered the weekend with the nation's No. 3-ranked 2022 recruiting class.