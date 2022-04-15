LSU lands commitment from four-star defensive back Ryan Yaites

Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star Ryan Yaites announced his commitment to LSU on Friday morning, as the Tigers land their first pledge from the state of Texas under Brian Kelly. The decision came together quickly for Yaites, who felt this week that LSU was the program for him. "Going up there during my spring visit, they just filled all of the boxes on my checklist of what I was looking for," Yaites said. "It's a great foundation, it feels like home and my parents are okay with this decision I'm making. The coaches have been pushing for me since Notre Dame, it was just the right decision."

Those coaches include safeties coach Kerry Cooks and head coach Brian Kelly, who Yaites describes as the best head coach relationship he has in his recruitment. "He's a great man and a great recruiter too," he said. "Talking to him, it's always good. It's just a family type bond." On his visit to Baton Rouge, Yaites was able to connect with the coaches on a personal level and see how they coach the players firsthand based on what they teach them in the film room. "Watching the tape and watching their practice, that's really what sold me," he said. "When I'm in the film room and they're showing what they do in practice and how it replicates in a game, that's big." Despite a commitment being made, Yaites still plans on taking all five of his official visits this summer to LSU, Ole Miss, Cal, Texas Tech and Michigan State. "We're still taking all of the officials we have planned," he said. "Just to see what it's like being up there. What are these other schools about and why did I really choose LSU?" Yaites' plan is to early enroll in January. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Yaites is the No. 73 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 11 ranked cornerback in the country and the No. 11 recruit from the state of Texas.

