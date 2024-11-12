LSU lands a commitment from touted in-state WR Kenny Darby

Kenny Darby wasted little time locking in his next college decision.
The touted wide receiver from North Louisiana collected an offer from LSU over the weekend. On Tuesday, he locked in his commitment.
Darby is one of the first dominoes to fall in Brian Kelly's 2026 recruiting class in Baton Rouge. The former Mississippi State verbal has caught the eyes of Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, and others with a breakout junior season at Shreveport (La.) Airline High in which he led all Louisiana pass-catchers in receiving yardage during the regular season.
The weekend at LSU set the bar for Darby.
"It allows me to secure my spot, to plan ahead, and focus on my academic and personal growth without worrying about future uncertainties," Darby told Rivals of his commitment to the Tigers. "It's a great way to set myself up for success and start working toward my goals in a structured and dedicated manner, and I’ve been waiting on this offer for a while now."
The offer arrived and Darby wasted little time making the decision.
The environment inside of Tiger Stadium and conversations with Cortez Hankton and Kelly pushed the touted receiver over the top.
"LSU's culture of community, school spirit, and diverse opportunities really resonates with me. It's the sense of belonging, the passion for sports, and the chance to explore various interests that make LSU a great fit for me," Darby detailed.
"They showed me mad love," he continued. "The atmosphere and the environment was crazy and the fans packed the stadium, and I wanna be a part of that."
Darby is the first receiver to pop in LSU's 2026 recruiting class.
The standout 2026 receiver from The Boot is in line to follow in some elite footsteps in Baton Rouge.
"They put receivers in the draft every year and they develop receivers. They are WRU," Darby asserted. "I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I fit the mode of an LSU receiver."