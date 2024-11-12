LSU lands a commitment from touted in-state WR Kenny Darby

Kenny Darby wasted little time locking in his next college decision.

The touted wide receiver from North Louisiana collected an offer from LSU over the weekend. On Tuesday, he locked in his commitment.

Darby is one of the first dominoes to fall in Brian Kelly's 2026 recruiting class in Baton Rouge. The former Mississippi State verbal has caught the eyes of Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, and others with a breakout junior season at Shreveport (La.) Airline High in which he led all Louisiana pass-catchers in receiving yardage during the regular season.

The weekend at LSU set the bar for Darby.

"It allows me to secure my spot, to plan ahead, and focus on my academic and personal growth without worrying about future uncertainties," Darby told Rivals of his commitment to the Tigers. "It's a great way to set myself up for success and start working toward my goals in a structured and dedicated manner, and I’ve been waiting on this offer for a while now."