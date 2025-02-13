LSU lands a commitment from four-star OT Brysten Martinez

LSU is beginning to heat up on the recruiting trail -- and they landed another huge in-state domino on Wednesday.

Brysten Martinez, a top-10 offensive tackle in the Rivals250 out of Louisiana, has committed to the Tigers, he tells Rivals.

The No. 91 overall recruit in the Rivals250 out of Gonzales (La.) East Ascension High was on campus in Baton Rouge on February 1. Martinez and his mother have been to campus down the road more than a dozen times over the past year and change. In that span, he cultivated a strong connection to Brad Davis.

This last visit pushed the Tigers way over the top for Rivals' No. 10 OT.