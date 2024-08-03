LSU is continuing to add major foundational pieces to its 2026 recruiting class, and the Tigers are building it with homegrown talent. This summer, the Tigers have added commitments from several in-state blue-chippers, including DT Richard Anderson, WR Jakai Anderson and most recently OL Jalan Chapman. That momentum continued into this weekend as football season continues to approach. Top-100 SAF Aiden Hall committed to LSU on Saturday. Oregon, Ole Miss, Florida and Florida State were other contenders for Hall, the No. 6-ranked safety in the Rivals250 for the 2026 recruiting cycle out of New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr High School.

"I knew I wanted to go there since my first visit," Hall told Rivals of his decision to declare for LSU. “This decision came down to the coaches and the culture at the school,” Hall continued. “They made it feel like home.” The 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety worked out in Baton Rouge in June and turned the heads of the entire LSU coaching staff, which has continued to dial up the pressure on Hall to be a part of the 2026 recruiting haul. Hall has been steadily visiting LSU since he was an underclassman as one of LSU's earliest in-state overtures in his respective class.

HALL SHINED AT LSU CAMP THIS SUMMER