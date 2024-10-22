LSU is trending for some of the top prospects in the 2026 class

Advertisement

in other news

Breaking down four-star OT Andrew Babalola's commitment to Michigan

Breaking down four-star OT Andrew Babalola's commitment to Michigan

Michigan has landed four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola over Oklahoma, Auburn and others.

 • Greg Smith
Four-star WR Tristen Keys set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

Four-star WR Tristen Keys set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

The latest on 4-star WR Tristen Keys inside

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Texas chips away at four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou after official visit

Texas chips away at four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou after official visit

Sam Spiegelman breaks down the latest in Joseph Mbatchou's recruitment after a visit to the Longhorns.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Four-star safety Marcello Vitti impressed by visit to Illinois

Four-star safety Marcello Vitti impressed by visit to Illinois

Adam Gorney discusses the latest with 2026 safety Marcello Vitti's recruitment after a visit to Illinois.

 • Adam Gorney
Texas pursues flip of four-star Aggies WR commit Kelshaun Johnson

Texas pursues flip of four-star Aggies WR commit Kelshaun Johnson

Johnson committed to Texas A&M in July

Premium content
 • Marshall Levenson

in other news

Breaking down four-star OT Andrew Babalola's commitment to Michigan

Breaking down four-star OT Andrew Babalola's commitment to Michigan

Michigan has landed four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola over Oklahoma, Auburn and others.

 • Greg Smith
Four-star WR Tristen Keys set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

Four-star WR Tristen Keys set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

The latest on 4-star WR Tristen Keys inside

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Texas chips away at four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou after official visit

Texas chips away at four-star DL Joseph Mbatchou after official visit

Sam Spiegelman breaks down the latest in Joseph Mbatchou's recruitment after a visit to the Longhorns.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 22, 2024
LSU is trending for some of the top prospects in the 2026 class
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement