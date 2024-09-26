Advertisement
in other news
Fact or Fiction: Justus Terry will sign with Georgia
Five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry has been committed to Georgia and USC at different points in the 2025 cycle.
• Adam Gorney
Four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
More from 4-star CB Jacob Bradford on his LSU commitment inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Rivals Roundtable: Spotlight on weekend visits
Five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart will be visiting Oregon today.
• Staff
Northeast Spotlight: Four commitment predictions
Four-star 2025 DB Byron Baldwin decommitted from Indiana. What could be next for him and others in the Northeast?
• Ryan O'Bleness
Five-star WR Dakorien Moore ready to recruit five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart
Moore committed to Oregon in July
• Marshall Levenson
in other news
Fact or Fiction: Justus Terry will sign with Georgia
Five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry has been committed to Georgia and USC at different points in the 2025 cycle.
• Adam Gorney
Four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
More from 4-star CB Jacob Bradford on his LSU commitment inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Rivals Roundtable: Spotlight on weekend visits
Five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart will be visiting Oregon today.
• Staff
LSU in lead for 2026 four-star Tristen Keys
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in wide receiver Tristen Keys' recruitment.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement