Class of 2020 Louisiana athlete Joel Williams has become one of the most sought after prospects in the Southeast, adding offers from several of the nation's top programs. While he's still entertaining plenty of schools, LSU and Alabama continue to trend toward the top of his list. The two SEC powers battling over elite Louisiana prospects is nothing new and Williams appears to be the next on that long list of stars. Rivals.com caught up with him to get the latest on his recruitment, as well as his plans for upcoming visits.

"I've been getting a lot of interest from a lot of schools. Seems like schools from every Power Five conference but mostly the SEC are the most consistent."

LSU: "I'm very cool with LSU and their coaches. I love that they're home. I've been knowing LSU since I was a little baby. I grew up around LSU, I was a huge Tigers fans going up and I looked up to Tyrann Mathieu. They first position they were recruiting me at was wide receiver but then they started loving me at defensive back. So they offered me at corner and now they're telling me they think I can play any position in the secondary. I love Coach Raymond, I think he's a great coach. I'm not sure when the next time I will visit because I can go over there anytime I want."

Alabama: "They like me at safety. Coach Nick Saban said he wants me at safety. I went up there and camped and worked at cornerback but he came to me and told me he loved me at safety. He's hands on with the defensive backs and he taught me something no coach had ever taught me before. It was a technique he used and it was nice. I've used it from this day forward. He's a very smart coach. It would be awesome to play for him and learn from him on a daily basis. He gets guys to the league because he's a very smart coach. I'm going to visit them soon."

On upcoming visits: "I"ve got a lot. I'm going to start hitting the road hard. Last year I was just messing around and visiting the schools that I felt like, but now I'm going to start taking it very seriously. I'll be visiting Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas and a bunch of others."