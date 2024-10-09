Advertisement

NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program

NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the National Letter of Intent program is no more.

 • Adam Friedman
LSU continuing to chip away at a four-star flip target

LSU continuing to chip away at a four-star flip target

More inside on the Tigers' push for a four-star prospect committed elsewhere

 • Sam Spiegelman
Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead

Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead

More from 4-star LB Jaiden Braker on his LSU official visit, push from Georgia and Alabama

 • Sam Spiegelman
Portal Watch: SEC players to monitor as potential transfers

Portal Watch: SEC players to monitor as potential transfers

Former five-star QB Jackson Arnold might be looking toward the transfer portal after being benched at Oklahoma.

 • Adam Friedman
Rankings Spotlight: Ohio State, Oregon on track for historic classes

Rankings Spotlight: Ohio State, Oregon on track for historic classes

Quarterback Tavien St. Clair is one of five five-star prospects committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

 • Adam Friedman

Published Oct 9, 2024
LSU continuing to chip away at a four-star flip target
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
