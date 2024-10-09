Advertisement
in other news
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the National Letter of Intent program is no more.
• Adam Friedman
LSU continuing to chip away at a four-star flip target
More inside on the Tigers' push for a four-star prospect committed elsewhere
• Sam Spiegelman
Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead
More from 4-star LB Jaiden Braker on his LSU official visit, push from Georgia and Alabama
• Sam Spiegelman
Portal Watch: SEC players to monitor as potential transfers
Former five-star QB Jackson Arnold might be looking toward the transfer portal after being benched at Oklahoma.
• Adam Friedman
Rankings Spotlight: Ohio State, Oregon on track for historic classes
Quarterback Tavien St. Clair is one of five five-star prospects committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
• Adam Friedman
in other news
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the National Letter of Intent program is no more.
• Adam Friedman
LSU continuing to chip away at a four-star flip target
More inside on the Tigers' push for a four-star prospect committed elsewhere
• Sam Spiegelman
Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead
More from 4-star LB Jaiden Braker on his LSU official visit, push from Georgia and Alabama
• Sam Spiegelman
LSU continuing to chip away at a four-star flip target
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement