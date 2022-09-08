"We have a great receiving corps and we play as a team," Parker said. "All of the different talents on the team, we have four Power Five guys in our receiving corps, so everybody is learning from everybody. We're all pretty good, but we have to build on that."

For Parker, this season has the makings of something special with his game alongside fellow highly touted recruits Parker Livingstone , Jaxson Lavender and Daylan McCutcheon in the receiving corps.

ALLEN, Texas — Lovejoy (Texas) wide receiver Kyle Parker is off to one of the hottest starts in the entire country so far this season as the LSU commit has hauled in 31 receptions for 444 yards and four touchdowns in just two games.

Parker was one of LSU's first commits in the class back in June before the Tigers got hot in the latter half of the summer and took off towards the No. 5 recruiting class in the country. At the receiver position specifically, Parker is excited to play alongside more offensive weapons in Baton Rouge.

"The class is looking great, especially at receiver," he said. "We got Khai Prean, Shelton Sampson and Jalen Brown, it's gonna be very scary when we get up there. I'm loving it. LSU is a great school."

LSU also locked in its quarterback commit over the summer in flipping local four-star Rickie Collins from Purdue.

"Rickie is nice," he said. "At the Bayou Splash, I was in his group playing games and stuff. He's a great quarterback, I'm glad he flipped."

Despite a loss to start off the Brian Kelly era this past weekend, Parker sees LSU returning to the highest pinnacle in college football because of the talent coming in.

"I think it's the players we have," Parker said. "They like to say Brian Kelly can't recruit, but he's shown a lot of great talent that's coming in. Once we get there, we'll work together and get that championship. Coming from Notre Dame to the SEC, he's trying to bring a different vibe to LSU. Everyone likes him, he's a very good coach and very cool coach. He's getting a lot of people on the bandwagon."

Parker will continue his senior season this week with a matchup against North Crowley and four-star Texas linebacker commit S'Maje Burrell.

As for visits this season, Parker says he plans on only seeing LSU for now.

At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Parker is the No. 71 ranked recruit from the state of Texas and the No. 51 ranked wide receiver in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals.