NEW ORLEANS — Khamauri Rogers is one of the top defensive backs in the 2022 class. The 6-foot, 150 pound sophomore out of Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County was reeling in offers as a freshman, and in November of 2019, he committed to LSU.

The school in Baton Rouge was his childhood favorite, and since the commitment over three months ago, there has been no change.

"I am still locked in with LSU," said Rogers. "I have a great bond with coach Corey Raymond and we still communicate as much as we can. He is a great guy, a great coach and we have a great relationship.

"Coach Ed Orgeron is great too. He is a fiery coach that wants the best for his players. I have been there around 10 times and I will be back this weekend.

"It is a great feeling every time I am there."

Recently Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida State and Texas A&M has offered. He is still planning to take some visits down the road, but at this point, it looks like Rogers will be a tough one to flip.

When talking LSU, and their success, he is already talking like he's part of the team.

"Seeing them win it all was great. It was a great run and I hope we can re-build and do it all over again," said Rogers.

"Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and the in-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss are the main ones talking to me right now. I am probably going to take visits to those schools.

"There really wasn't a No. 2 school when I committed to LSU and it is still that way. I cannot even tell you what it would take to change my mind. I just feel really good about LSU."