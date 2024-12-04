LSU closes out signing day with five-star OL recruit Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas played it down the line at the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle.
The five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines standout had been committed to Florida State for nearly a year before Mike Norvell made considerable coaching changes late in the season. After that point, he would take trips to in-state rival Florida and then LSU before FSU got the final visit of the season.
After weighing the trio of options, Thomas announced his intentions to play for Brian Kelly and LSU on Wednesday afternoon.
The Tigers had been long after the five-star as 2024 wore on, with offensive line coach Brad Davis playing a specifically key role in the signing day pickup.
"It was a great visit," Thomas told Rivals after his final stop in Baton Rouge.
Despite being the contender furthest from his native Jacksonville, Thomas is now a headliner for the Tiger class in standing as the highest-rated line recruit set to be brought in for the 2025 class.
What Thomas brings to Baton Rouge
The ceiling is always an intriguing conversation in college football recruiting, especially in projecting way down the line, but there is something to be said about a prospect entering SEC football with a strong floor. Thomas will enter college as a polished, physical and swift blocker capable of dominating his opponent at more than one position up front. Any coach at any level would tell you he may not have enough of that on his current roster.
Thomas has shown a bit of everything as a prep star. He was initially viewed as a lengthy guard with quick feet and redirection ability. As he added good mass and strength the wins became more and more dominant both on the camp circuit and certainly on Friday nights. He also showed considerable toughness along the way, playing with injuries including a broken hand at one point of the process. Throw in a competitive edge and finisher's mentality, and the expectations will remain high once he hits a college campus for good.
The body composition and natural weight progression should allow for Thomas to only enhance his strengths in college, and coaches are more willing to throw an interior projection out there early on in their career. It means we don't expect to wait very long before seeing Thomas show up on an SEC broadcast.