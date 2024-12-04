LSU closes out signing day with five-star OL recruit Solomon Thomas

Solomon Thomas played it down the line at the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines standout had been committed to Florida State for nearly a year before Mike Norvell made considerable coaching changes late in the season. After that point, he would take trips to in-state rival Florida and then LSU before FSU got the final visit of the season.

After weighing the trio of options, Thomas announced his intentions to play for Brian Kelly and LSU on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers had been long after the five-star as 2024 wore on, with offensive line coach Brad Davis playing a specifically key role in the signing day pickup.

"It was a great visit," Thomas told Rivals after his final stop in Baton Rouge.

Despite being the contender furthest from his native Jacksonville, Thomas is now a headliner for the Tiger class in standing as the highest-rated line recruit set to be brought in for the 2025 class.