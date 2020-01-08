LSU, Clemson have the attention of 2022 RB Trevor Etienne
Travis Etienne is one of the best running backs to come out of Louisiana in recent memory and there is a chance his younger brother might be even better.Trevor Etienne, a 2022 running back out of J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news