News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 08:50:07 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU battling Alabama for Rivals100 WR Kayshon Boutte

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

NEW IBERIA, La. -- Kayshon Boutte has been committed to the in-state Tigers for nine months, but other SEC schools and college football bluebloods haven't pressed the gas on their pursuit of the sp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}