Louisville offer resonates with Mississippi QB Mack Howard
NEW ORLEANS -- One of the best in the Mississippi's 2023 crop is quarterback Mack Howard, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound pro-style passer out of Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy.Louisville offered the 2023...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news