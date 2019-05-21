The new staff at Louisville is still getting their feet wet when it comes to recruiting in the Bluegrass State and as they fan out and make new relationships, Class of 2021 prospect Jordan Dingle has become a prime target. The Bowling Green prospect has an offer from the Cardinals and was on campus for a visit earlier this spring to get acquainted with the new staff. At the recent St. Louis stop of the Rivals Camp Series, Rivals.com caught up with Dingle to talk about the Cardinals, his weekend visit to Missouri as well as his plans for the summer.

"I've got offers from Louisville, Kentucky and Western Kentucky and a lot of schools have come through and are just waiting to see me in camp."

Missouri: "Since I was down here in St. Louis for the camp we went there for a visit and I got to meet their tight ends coach. He said he's going to start recruiting me now and he's very interested in me. They don't usually recruit Kentucky so now that I came down and saw them it lets them know I'm interested and now we are going to build a relationship. I really liked the campus. I was impressed."

Louisville: "I went their VIP visit day earlier in the spring and it was nice. I was impressed with their coaches and their approach. How they treated me was nice and they told me they're going to be recruiting me hard and they don't want guys like me leaving the state. I like the new staff a lot. I didn't really get to know the older staff, I've only heard things, but I like the new guys."

Potential fit: "They told me that my abilities and what I can do are perfect for them. How they move the tight end around and use different formations, they could plug me in their and use me a lot. They were saying that in the offense the run the tight end is one of the main targets and that they'll be doing it this year and for years to come."

Camp schedule: "I have some camps planned out but I'm not sure if I'm going to make some adjustments and add a school like Missouri. I know I'm going to camp at LSU, Ohio State, Duke and South Carolina. They've all been sending me mail and I've been talking to some of the coaches so I'm going to go see what I can do and go from there."