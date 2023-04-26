Boykins committed to Louisville during his recent trip to the Derby City for the Cardinals' spring game.

The Cardinals honed in on the 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect early in their tenure and the three-star prospect has been a frequent visitor to Louisville since the calendar flipped to 2023.

The three-star prospect chose the Cardinals over the likes of Kentucky, West Virginia, Marshall, Central Michigan, Akron, and others.

Louisville and new head coach Jeff Brohm has landed a commitment from one of the most dynamic playmakers in the state of Kentucky in North Hardin (Ky.) wide receiver Shaun Boykins, Jr .

- On why he committed to Louisville:

"Louisville has the new staff. Jeff Brohm is from Kentucky. I know he's familiar with the area. I know he sent some Kentucky receivers to the NFL and they throw the ball a lot. His scheme really involves the receivers. Coach (Chris) Barclay, he was a big-time running back. As soon as they got the job, the week after, they reached out to me. Coach Barclay has been in my school three times. Me and Coach Barclay text a lot. Barclay and Coach (Garrick) McGee talk on the phone every week. Coach Brohm always talks to me and shows me a lot of love when I'm on campus because I'm an in-state kid."

- On what the staff likes about his film and skillset:

"Coach McGee said he likes how I'm a playmaker. He likes my size and how fast I am. He said I'm shifty and I can make things happen. They are thinking I could play both inside and outside receiver while being a return man also. When I committed to Coach Brohm the other day, he said he was happy to hear it because I've got the playmaking ability on offense and I can play defense too, like corner or safety. So, they like my versatility."

- On the vibe with the new Louisville staff on his recent visits:

"It's been cool. I've been up there like four times with the new staff. They ask me frequently to come to practice since I'm so close. When I was up there for spring break, Coach Pete (Nochta) showed me around the whole campus. So, the entire staff shows a lot of love."

- On how his commitment went down with the staff:

"I was already planning to commit during their spring game. They walked me on the field before the game and first coach I told was Coach (Jeff) Brohm and he was happy and excited. He called Coach McGee over and he was jumping around all hype and excited. Then I told Coach Barclay and he said he was happy to welcome me to FlyVille family."

- On who he's trying to recruit for the Cardinals:

"I've already been trying to recruit my teammate, Darius Wiley. I would say there is a good chance me and him team up in college."